Presidential Primaries: Shettima Commends Massive Voters Turn Out

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has said that he was over whelmed with the large turn out of voters at the party wards polling units.

He added that the turn out was an indication that democracy has been entrenched and people are ready to sustain the nascent democracy.

Governor Shettima who joined the long queue of voters at his Lamisula Jabbamari Ward collection center showing his member card was the first on the queue.

He further said that he was satisfied with the turn out of the voters to cast their votes for the presidential flag bearer of the party, APC as the ward registered 2324 members and 1,980 turn out to vote.

The voters queued up in an orderly manner and they voted peacefully and orderly for the Presidential Direct Primaries which took place on Friday for the election of President Muhammadu Buhari as the party flag bearer for his second term come 2019.

Governor Shettima arrived the voting center around 12:45 pm to join the queue of pro Buhari voters which was conducted by the INEC officials.

Lamisula Unit has a total of 2,324 registered voters, while 1,980 participated and all voted for President Buhari as APC Presidential Candidate.

The governor after voting went round to monitor some polling units within Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government where he commended the people for their turn out massively to vite for President Buhari.

The governor was at Limanti Ward polling center, Shehuri i south polling center and Bulabulun ward polling center where voters came out enmasse and were in long queues to be counted as voters.

Shettima is also an Aspirant for the Borno Central Senatorial District on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) which primaries will take place next week.

In an interview with journalists, Shettima said Borno People are solidly behind President Buhari to contest for second term, having put in record that Borno people gave the highest votes to Buhari in the 2015 general elections.

Governor Shettima added that federal government under President Buhari has done wonderfully well to the people of the north east region, particularly Borno, in the fight against Boko Haram sect, Reconstruction and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs) among others.