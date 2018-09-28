Update On Garshigar Encounter Between Nigerian Army & Boko Haram Insurgents

Troops of 145 Battalion deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Counter Insurgency Operations in Borno State on 26 September repelled Boko Haram insurgents on rampage in Garshigar, Mobbar Local Government Area.

During the operation, 4 Boko Haram Terrorist members were killed in action. Items recovered include;

6 x AK 47.

1 x RPG tube

1 x RPG bomb.

Unfortunately, 2 soldiers were wounded during the encounter and they are being managed at unit level. The good people of Mobar LGA are urged to remain calm and be assured of troops' commitment and resilience to providing adequate security in the general area.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai commended the troops for maintaining superior fire power that devastated the insurgents, inflicting human and equipment casualty on them. He also enjoined them to maintain same effort in conducting mop up operation to neutralize the fleeing BHT that escaped with bullet wounds. Below are some of pictures.