Inspector General Of Police (igp) Must Investigate Alleged Violence Of 2018 Osun State Gubernatorial Election Re-run

Following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of the September 22nd, 2018 Osun State gubernatorial election as inconclusive based on the provisions of the electoral act, a re-run election was scheduled for Thursday 27th September, 2018 at specific polling units in four local government council areas of the state.

Though the election of Saturday September 22nd, 2018 has been generally adjudged by relevant stakeholders as free, fair and credible, despite it's declaration as inconclusive by the electoral umpire, the rerun election of Thursday 27th, 2018 which produced the eventual winner has now been assailed with all forms of allegations bothering on security negligence.

Thus, the Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM) as a responsible and patriotic body is concerned and disturbed by allegations of violence, intimidation and assault of the electorate, party agents, observers and the media by security personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

We are also troubled by the allegations of the complicity of the security agencies with political party thugs and miscreants to assault the Democratic rights of Nigerians which is unacceptable and condemnable.

These worrisome allegations against the neutrality and professionalism of the security agencies if allowed to stand without an investigation and report of the findings to do the needful, has the tendency to mar the credibility of the election and undermine the sanctity of the ballot box derived from an atmosphere devoid of fear and intimidation.

It is in this vein, that we at CPPM, call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) ibrahim Idris, in line with his constitutional responsibility, to immediately set up an investigative panel to examine these alleged violations of the electoral act with a view to establish the veracity of the allegations and prosecute accordingly.

We cannot fold our arms, sit idle and allow anti democratic elements and their sponsors, to erode the strenuous gains of our democracy in recent times by the alleged resort to hooliganism and gangsterism which must be condemned and confronted with the full weight of the law.

Thanks.

Yours Sincerely,

Nelson Ekujumi,

Executive Chairman.