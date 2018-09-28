Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircrafts On Rehearsal Exercise crash in Abuja

Two aircrafts belonging to the Nigerian Air Force have suffered a mishap in the Katampe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Friday.

Our correspondent learnt that the aircrafts were taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th Independence Day celebrations when they reportedly collided and a crash was said to have occurred.

The number of people injured in the incident could not yet be ascertained, as efforts were still ongoing by the military to attend to the situation.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who confirmed the incident, said no lives were lost in the mishap.

“I wish to confirm an air incident involving two NAF aircraft taking part in the 58th Independence Day celebrations. Thankfully, no lives were lost,” he said.

Details later.....,,,.