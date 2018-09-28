Primary, Secondary School Teachers Urged To Update Themselves

Teachers have been urged to always update themselves through consistent training and retraining in order to be abreast with modern trends in teaching profession, Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, has admonished teachers in the state.

Mr. Ebie, gave the advice in Asaba during a-two-day capacity building workshop organized by Delta State Technical and Vocational Education Board in collaboration with the Expenditure and Employment for Result (SEEFOR) Project for teachers of Technical Colleges in the state.

The Commissioner, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Dr. Godwin Edozie decried lack of proper data confronting the education sector, adding that the State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa was irrevocably committed to repositioning Technical Colleges, just as he stated that immediately the governor assumed office in 2015, one of the bills forwarded by the Governor to Delta State House of Assembly was for the revamping of technical education in the state.

In a welcome address, the Acting Executive Secretary, Engr. Smart Ikem noted that the exercise was aimed at putting the teachers ahead of their students, saying that nowadays, especially with the ICT in place many students tend to carry out research in order to put them far above their teachers.

Engr. Ikem maintained that there was need for Continuous Professional Development so as to improve the sector back to what was obtainable in the past years, and reminded the participants that their performance would be measured by the performances of their students, even as he enjoined them to take the training seriously.

Earlier in a goodwill message, the Project Coordinator of SEEFOR Project, Sir Frank Apokwu, who was represented by the Communication Officer of the Project, Emuji Magnus, opined that technical and vocational education play critical role in the sustainability of the economy of any nation.

He said that the capacity building workshop was in fulfillment of the one of the three folds where SEEFOR Project supported technical and vocational education in the state and urged participants to translate the gains of the training into effective teachings for the overall benefits of their students, noting that through youth acquisition of skills the issue of unemployment was addressed.

In his presentation on the Overview of TVE Teachers and Instructional Competence in TVE in Technical Colleges in Delta State, Prof. Kenneth Of and Dr. Chuks Nwabudike who stressed the importance of the capacity building workshop, said that effective use of Instructional resources would enhance the knowledge of teachers as their students.

They advised teachers to motivate and engage at all times rather than sustaining the impression that some students were not teachable or were designed to perform poorly.