Osun Rerun Election: Full Result Of Rerun Election

Results from the polling units involved in the Osun rerun election have revealed that the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, may be declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

The rerun took place in seven polling units in four local governments areas in the state.

The electorates in Osun State voted on Saturday in an election that the Independent National Electoral Commission declared inconclusive, hence the rerun.

See results from the polling units:

Ife South: Ward 8, Unit 10

APC: 172

PDP: 21

Ife South Ward 7, Unit 12

APC: 283

PDP: 15

Orolu Ward 9, Unit 3

APC: 41

PDP: 64

Orolu Ward 8, Unit 1

APC: 111

PDP: 3

Orolu Ward 8, Unit 4

APC: 128

PDP: 55

Osogbo LGA Ward 5, unit 17

APC: 299

PDP: 165

Ife North LG, Ward 10, Polling Unit 2, Oyere II

APC: 126

PDP: 2