Osun Rerun Election: Full Result Of Rerun Election
Results from the polling units involved in the Osun rerun election have revealed that the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, may be declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election.
The rerun took place in seven polling units in four local governments areas in the state.
The electorates in Osun State voted on Saturday in an election that the Independent National Electoral Commission declared inconclusive, hence the rerun.
See results from the polling units:
Ife South: Ward 8, Unit 10
APC: 172
PDP: 21
Ife South Ward 7, Unit 12
APC: 283
PDP: 15
Orolu Ward 9, Unit 3
APC: 41
PDP: 64
Orolu Ward 8, Unit 1
APC: 111
PDP: 3
Orolu Ward 8, Unit 4
APC: 128
PDP: 55
Osogbo LGA Ward 5, unit 17
APC: 299
PDP: 165
Ife North LG, Ward 10, Polling Unit 2, Oyere II
APC: 126
PDP: 2