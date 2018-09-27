Osodieme Visits IDP Camps, makes Case for Pregnant Women and Children

Wife of the Governor and founder of NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), has called for adequate medical and food supports to pregnant women, nursing mothers and children at the various holding centers for Internally Displaced Person(IDPs) affected by the recent flood disaster in Anambra State.

Osodieme made the call Wednesday while on support visit to the Ogbaru Local Government Area Headquarters and St. Joseph Memorial Secondary School, Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area holding centres, where the affected persons are currently taking shelter.

Osodieme on arrival was led round facilities at the centres by the Transition Chairmen of the respective Local Government Areas and officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to ascertain the general living condition of the people. She thereafter implored the managers of the centres to give special attention to the food and medical needs of the affected persons.

Said She;

"I thank you all for your efforts to safe-guard these brothers and sisters but I am making a case for pregnant women, breast feeding mothers and children. We must make sure that they are fed as at the right time until the water recedes and they are able to go back home."

The founder of CAFÉ later presented relief materials for the IDPs to the officials with advice that it is morally obligatory to lend a hand of solidarity to people hit by the inadvertent tragedies of nature, and urged the affected persons to find fortitude in the temporariness of the siege. She also, urged caretakers of the centres to ensure that the relief materials are evenly and judiciously distributed to only the people that need them.

Osodieme had earlier at the Ogbaru holding centre called for a minute of silence for the repose of the soul of master Benedict Uzoh, a nine-year-old boy who got drowned in the flood while fetching water.

Speaking on the health condition of the IDP entres, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike, said that the Ministry of Health is supplementing efforts of other agencies by ensuring adequate health provisions in the holding centres, hence there is no major health setback.

Also in the Governor's Wife's entourage were the Speaker of State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Rita Maduagwu, Member Representing Orumba South at the State House of Assembly, Princess Nikky Ugochukwu, Commissioners for Basic Education, Prof Kate Omenugha and that of Agriculture, Mechanization, Processing and Export, Mr. Afam Mbanefo, amongst others.

Among the relief materials presented by Osodieme to the affected persons in holding centres were mattresses, mosquito nets, packs of toilet tissues and baby diapers, cartons of tin tomatoes, detergents, soaps and beverages.

Others items include bags of rice, bags of beans, bags of garri and bags of cooking salt, gallons of red and groundnut oil, towels, fruits, snacks, and water.