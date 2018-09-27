TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Elections | 27 September 2018 14:28 CET

PDP youths confront security operatives in Osogbo as hoodlum disrupt rerun election 

By Olawale Adewale, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo 

Also, at Biket area, Osogbo where the PDP secretariat is located hundreds of people mostly youth confronted the security operatives.

The situation however led to open confrontation as the youths faced the security operatives.

Political thugs are on rampage in Osogbo causing problems around Alekuwodo area where the rerun is taking place at ward 5, unit 11.

The timely intervention of the security personnel drafted to the area who shot into the air sporadically scared away the hoodlums.

As at the time of filling this report, the Alekuwodo area of Osogbo and all the adjoining streets in the area are charged as residents scampered for safety while shops were hurriedly closed.


