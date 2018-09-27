I'm still in ADP, No thought of returning to APC -Osun ex-SSG

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the governorship election in Osun State, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti has denied a rumour milling round of his possible defection back into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement of denial was contained in a release by his media aide, Mr Kayode Agbaje and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to him, the truth stands that Alhaji Adeoti attended a peace meeting initiated by the Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in Osogbo.

He noted that the meeting was not in any way connected to the possible return of the ADP flag bearer back to the APC.

According to him, "A peace meeting was called on the initiative of Dr Kayode Fayemi and as a politician committed to peace in Osun State, I attended.

"At the said meeting no one discussed the issue of my possible return to the APC," Alhaji Adeoti stated.

He however admonished his numerous supporters and party members to disregard the rumour and assuring all that the ADP is solidly one, and currently busy organizing itself to field candidates for all elections in the 2019 general poll.

"I want to assure all my supporters and ADP members in the state that I still remain in the ADP without the slightest thought of going back to APC or any other political party for that matter,"

Also, the former Commissioner for Information in the state under the Governor Rauf Aregbesola's administration, Mr Sunday Akere who also defected to ADP said he wont return to APC.

Akere said ADP has come to stay in Osun and that the major assignment before all the members of the party now is how to make the party stronger and make it field candidates for all elections in 2019.