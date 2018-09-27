TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 27 September 2018 00:38 CET

Aregbesola declares public holiday for rerun election

By Olawale Adewale, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo 

Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has declared a public holiday for rerun election in seven polling units in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Sola Fasure, Media Adviser to the Governor and made available to journalists in Osogbo.

He said "The Osun State Government has declared Thursday, September 27, 2018 a public holiday throughout the state.

"This is to enable workers to participate in the rerun governorship election and perform their civic responsibility", he said.

The rerun gubernatorial election will take place in seven units in Ife-North, Ife-South, Orolu and Osogbo Local Government Areas of the State.


