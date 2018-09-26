Chief Femi Fani-Kayode Condemns Omisore's Decision To Support APC In Osun Rerun

Chief Femi Fani Kayode, a PDP chieftain and an Osun State indegene has reacted swiftly to alleged support to the APC by Dr Iyiola Omisore in the rerun election of tomorrow.

In his words: "Iyiola Omisore's decision to support the APC in tomorrow's rerun is shameful. It is sad that he would seek to deny Ile-Ife the position of Deputy Governor simply for money. He told me he would stand firm two days ago and he told our leader and father Baba Ayo Adebanjo the same thing last night".

The die is cast as the big bang in Osun State will reverbrate tomorrow.