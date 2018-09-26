Photo Report: Gov Godwin Obaseki Of Edo State Sleeping At The United Nations Assembly In New York

General News | 26 September 2018 13:21 CET
Photo Report: Gov Godwin Obaseki Of Edo State Sleeping At The United Nations Assembly In New YorkWhile President Buhari Was Addressing The UN, Gov. Obaseki Was Enjoying His Sleep
One of the delegates of President Buhari of Nigeria was caught with a sharp camera lens, sleeping while the President was addressing a full House of global audience.
It is believed that the President's entourage to the General Debate of the 73rd Session of the United Nation’s General Assembly (UNGA73) are men and women of exceptional strenght and abilities. However, when nature calls, the weak obeys.
Photo Credit:Emmanuel Ikodor -(Today News Africa)