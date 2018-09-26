Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo Appoints An Acting Rector

The Governing council of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo, has appointed an Acting Rector for the institution following the withdrawal of service of Engr. Boniface Ologunagba. In line with the laws setting up the institution, after reviewing the qualifications and relevant experience of the senior academic staff of the institution, Mr. Gani Ogundahunsi, Deputy Rector (Academics) was appointed the Acting Rector until further notice.

The chairman of the governing council Barrister Banji Alabi had in announcing the appointment of the Acting Rector, Mr. Ogundahunsi advised him to prepare three (3) months development plan as starting point for RUGIPO (October, November & December 2018) and follow the roadmap to the letter. He told him to build a very robust portal starting from the bursary and the admission process as this will help streamline the operational and educational activities and block leakage and improve efficiency. Students must be able to register for courses online and all relevant information on deadlines for submission of assignments will be on the portal to aid planning by students. All tests andthe dates must be on the portal and results for all academic assessments will be processed and published without delay. The portal must be able to shut out illegal students because they will not have access to the portals. Students and lecturers must have access to E-library and research work from world-class institutions. He implored him further, to be fair in his dealings with everyone on campus: All the students should have equal opportunities to information just like their counterparts anywhere in the world. The system will check plagiarism and report cases of plagiarism by students on any research work force for our nation. Barrister BanjiAlabi in particular advised the Acting Rector to reposition RUGIPO Consult to drive the IGR so that it can energize and carry out consultancy services, research work and solicit for contracts from Government and Companies.

In his short address to the Governing Council, Mr. Ogundahunsi felt humbled by his choice. He noted that he is aware of the heavy responsibility of the affairs of the oldest institution of higher learning in Ondo State at this most critical and historic moment. He thanked God, His Excellency, The Executive Governor of our dear Sunshine State, ArakunrinOluwarotimi O. Akeredolu (AKETI) and this noble council for this great assignment. He gave kudos to the immediatepast Rector Engr. Boniface Ologunagbaand that he is equally aware that the current council has a vision: to re-position Rufus Giwa Polytechnic to meet the challenges of the 21st Century. It is therefore, with every sense of responsibility that “I accept to serve in the capacity of Acting Rector. As Acting Rector, I promise to key into the vision with courage, discipline, zest and utmost sense of duty”. He noted that he and his team are well aware that Rufus Giwa Polytechnic is endowed with both human and material resources only waiting to be tapped so as to rank her among the best globally.

Mr. Ogundahunsi is a researcher and writer of note. He has about 40 scholarly papers published in local and international journals; and at conferences. He attaches much emphasis on the Nutrition philosophy whose premium is about “Eating right as against just eating well”. His publications are major studies on the issue on Nutrition that focus on food security. He belongs to several professional and academic bodies which include Nigeria institute of Food Science and Technology, and the Nutrition Society of Nigeria. He is happily married with lovely children. His hobbies include socializing, watching sports and reading, especially scientific discoveries.

The Acting Rector has since resumed duties.