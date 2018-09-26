The Antics Of Politicians In Nigeria

Now that the political landscape of Nigeria is in full gear for the next election in 2019. Nigerians must be aware of certain elements, people, and parties claiming to revamp the economy and transform the nation into Eldorado within a twinkle of an eye. They believe the magic wand is in their custody.

Nigerians should be aware of the looters that plunged this country into retrogression, recession and backwardness in all endeavours such as economy, education, health, and power e.t.c. They are around the corner claiming to have the solutions to Nigeria problems which they promised can be fixed in little time when voted into power.

Such people despite cornering the wealth of the nation, sharing the assets of the nation among themselves, cronies and parties instead of showing remorse, are bent in jostling for power at any cost.

Nigerians should be aware of political opportunist who jumped from one political party to another in order to fulfill their selfish gains and not for the betterment of our people.

They cross carpet at will, when the party is not favoring them, may be because of party supremacy, lack of political structure and loss of primary elections. They did not have clear ideology, lack party discipline and structure of their own but because they posses enormous wealth that can be used to cajole our people especially the less privileged in the society. These types of people are like chameleon that changes colours to fit the environment and can not in any way possess political solutions to numerous problems facing this country but are looking for another opportunity to further plunder the resources of this country and impoverished its citizens.

Similarly, Nigerians should also take note of people flying the flag of ethnicity, tribalism and religion in order to score political points and dissuade our people by stimulating their emotions and sentiments into making false judgments. These class of people cut across our country using ethnic background, religion, as yardstick for voting in an election.

Hitherto, some religious leaders have joined this group by instigating hatred for a particular set of people or religion in their sermons despite the fact that no religion preaches hatred, bloodshed and rancor. It behooves the citizens not to listen to them and vote for people of integrity, good records in their communities, discipline, honesty and purposeful leadership irrespective of their religion.

Moreover, Nigerians should be beware of people of dubious characters who had soiled their hand in one controversy or the other, alleged to have participated in the siphoning of our common wealth and identified through investigation carried out by EFCC,ICPC and other security agencies. These set of people appears to be generous and philanthropist in nature but their antecedent show otherwise because they are morally bankrupt to lead this country to greatness.

Lastly, my advice to all citizens of this country is to choose people of their choice irrespective of their religion, ethnicity, and tribe and assess them based on performance in previous position held in their profession, positive impact in the society, honesty and accountability, integrity, love of people, good programes and the most important one, which is fear of God.

Ismail writes from Abeokuta

