We didn't reject working with Omisore for rerun election -Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Osun gubernatorial election today denied the rumour that he rejected working with Senator Iyiola Omisore, the SDP candidate for the rerun election in the state.

Speaking through his media aide, Mr Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo, Adeleke said it was APC that cooked the story that he rejected working with Omisore.

He said "Our attention has been drawn to a fake news currently trending alleging that the Adeleke family has rejected possibility of working with Senator Iyiola Omisore. It is a cooked lie by rejected APC and their satellite politicians.

"Senator Ademola Adeleke has openly expressed his willingness for cooperation and partnership with all progressive political forces to consolidate on the victory of last Saturday.

"Senator Adeleke had actually spoken with many political leaders and candidates in the last poll. It was therefore false to allege opposition to the involvement of Senator Iyiola Omisore in the push for the final victory.

"We repeat categorically that neither the Senator Adeleke nor Mrs Dupe Adeleke-Sani ever told Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki of Adeleke's opposition to Senator Omisore.

"If anything, the family was full of praise for Dr Saraki, Senator Omisore, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and other leaders who have rallied round Senator Adeleke to claim the mandate of the people."

"We call on the public and affected political leaders to ignore the report. All hands are on deck for victory and no amount of fake news will stop Osun people from completing the liberation and redemption movement.