Osun Election Rerun: Sen. Saraki Approaches Omisore Seeks His Support For PDP On Osun Rerun.

The President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, has visited the Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, to plead with him to support the Peoples Democratic Party in the rerun election holding on Thursday.

Some of the polling units where the rerun election will be held include Ife North and Ife South, where Omisore is popular.

Speaking with journalists after the visit, Saraki said he was confident that Senator Ademola Adeleke would win the rerun poll and become the governor of the state.

The Senate President took to his twitter account to thank Omisore for welcoming him and the members of his entourage into his Ile-ife home.

He said via his official twitter handle @bukolasaraki

We have agreed to work together because our goals are the same. We all want good governance in Osun State. Over the next 24 hours, we will work out the details. #OsunDecides2018

Our discussion will definitely be useful for the growth of democracy in our country; the development of Osun State and its people; as well as for future engagements among political players. #OsunDecides2018

From now on, it will be a win-win situation for the State of the Living Spring and Nigeria, in general. #OsunDecides2018.

Dr Doyin Okupe, Senator Abiodun Olujimi and other PDP leaders were in the entourage of the Senate President during the visit to Omisore, who left the PDP following a protracted crisis over his governorship ambition.