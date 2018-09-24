Delta Governor’s Wife Storm IDPs Camps With Food Stuffs, Relief Materials

Wife of the Delta State governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has visited some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps in the state capital with food stuff to cushion the effect of the ravaging flood on the victims.

Dame Okowa, was at the IDP camps at Ogbe-Afor and Oneh Primary Schools, Asaba and Jaret area of the state where she gave bags of rice, garri and tubers of yam among other things to the flood victims.

The governor’s wife was received by the Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Barr Ernest Ogwezzy, where she donated food items and relief materials to the IDPs.

She encouraged the IDPs to keep faith alive, stressing that the state government under her husband, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, would ensure they are well cared for while in the camp.