Borno State House Of Assembly (BOSHA) Approves new 27 Caretaker chairmen
The Borno state House of Assembly BOSHA has approved the list of the newly appointed lGCs CaretaKer Committe Chairmen submitted to the house by the executive for vetting and approval.
The Speaker of BOSHA, Honourable Abdulkarim Lawan has directed the clerk of the house to communicate to the executive the decision of the house.
The list of the newly appointed LGCs Caretaker Committee Chairmen are as follows:
Abadam-Hon Mustapha Kagu
Askira Uba-Abubakar U mazhinyi
Bama-Hon Tijjani Africana
Biu - Hon Umara Gadafur
Bayo -Aliyu Haruna Chibra
Chibok -Alhaji Ibrahim Chibok
Damboa- Hon Modu Danladi
Dikwa-Rawa Gana Modu
Gubio -Zanna Gubio
Guzamala-Lawan Umara Zanna
Gwoza-Abdullahi Danjato
Hawul -Daniel Musa malang
Jere -Hon Bulama kyari
Kaga-Mustapha Bukar Daima
Kala balge - Bishara Musa lawan
Konduga-Hon Bulama Gana
Kukawa-Mohammed kyari
Kwaya kusar-Salisu Adamu Yanga
Mafa-Bukar Umara Zulum
Magumeri-Lawan Modu Ngamma
MMC-Bakari Ali Kotoko
Marte-Ali shettima Marte
Mobbar -Hon Modu Abatcha
Monguno-Gadau Ali monguno
Ngala -Mohammed Bashir Imam
Nganzai-Hon Muhammad Bulama
Shani-Hon Abbas Gora
The newly appointed caretaker committee chairmen awaits swearing in by Governor Kashim Shettima.