Borno State House Of Assembly (BOSHA) Approves new 27 Caretaker chairmen

The Borno state House of Assembly BOSHA has approved the list of the newly appointed lGCs CaretaKer Committe Chairmen submitted to the house by the executive for vetting and approval.

The Speaker of BOSHA, Honourable Abdulkarim Lawan has directed the clerk of the house to communicate to the executive the decision of the house.

The list of the newly appointed LGCs Caretaker Committee Chairmen are as follows:

Abadam-Hon Mustapha Kagu

Askira Uba-Abubakar U mazhinyi

Bama-Hon Tijjani Africana

Biu - Hon Umara Gadafur

Bayo -Aliyu Haruna Chibra

Chibok -Alhaji Ibrahim Chibok

Damboa- Hon Modu Danladi

Dikwa-Rawa Gana Modu

Gubio -Zanna Gubio

Guzamala-Lawan Umara Zanna

Gwoza-Abdullahi Danjato

Hawul -Daniel Musa malang

Jere -Hon Bulama kyari

Kaga-Mustapha Bukar Daima

Kala balge - Bishara Musa lawan

Konduga-Hon Bulama Gana

Kukawa-Mohammed kyari

Kwaya kusar-Salisu Adamu Yanga

Mafa-Bukar Umara Zulum

Magumeri-Lawan Modu Ngamma

MMC-Bakari Ali Kotoko

Marte-Ali shettima Marte

Mobbar -Hon Modu Abatcha

Monguno-Gadau Ali monguno

Ngala -Mohammed Bashir Imam

Nganzai-Hon Muhammad Bulama

Shani-Hon Abbas Gora

The newly appointed caretaker committee chairmen awaits swearing in by Governor Kashim Shettima.