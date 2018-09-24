BBC Africa Eye- Anatomy of a Killing

In this edition of Africa eye forensic analysis is used from a video that began to circulate on social media in July this year. The video shows two women and two young children being led away at gunpoint by a group of Cameroonian soldiers. The captives are blindfolded, forced to the ground, and shot 22 times.

The Cameroonian government initially dismissed this atrocity as fake news. Africa Eye proves using ‘Open Source’ analysis that the government was wrong. These killings were carried out by Cameroonian soldiers in the Far North of the country.

