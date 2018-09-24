TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Central African Republic | 24 September 2018 16:26 CET

BBC Africa Eye- Anatomy of a Killing

By BBC World Service International Publicity

In this edition of Africa eye forensic analysis is used from a video that began to circulate on social media in July this year. The video shows two women and two young children being led away at gunpoint by a group of Cameroonian soldiers. The captives are blindfolded, forced to the ground, and shot 22 times.

The Cameroonian government initially dismissed this atrocity as fake news. Africa Eye proves using ‘Open Source’ analysis that the government was wrong. These killings were carried out by Cameroonian soldiers in the Far North of the country.

To watch the video please click on the link below


THIS WORLD IS SMALL PLACE, NOTHING IS NEITHER TOO SMALL OR TOO BIG.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists