Reno Omokri Declares:“If Money Couldn’t Save APC In Osun, It Won’t Save Them In 2019!”

An author, lawyer and Former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has reacted to the possible win of PDP and loss of APC in osun.

He wrote: “It is looking like the PDP has won in Osun. This is major if INEC finally confirms it. The APC pumped in so much money into Osun. 8 APC Governors camped there. Buhari paid the state ₦16.7 billion and Osinbajo bribed voters with tradermoni. If money couldn’t save APC in Osun, it won’t save them in 2019! #RenosDarts”