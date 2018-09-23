I Shall Not Die (4)

"... This is what the LORD, the God of your ancestor David, says: I have heard your prayer and seen your tears. I will heal you, and three days from now you will get out of bed and go to the Temple of the LORD." 2 Kings 20:5



I thought you would have been dancing by now. Read the above verse again. Hezekiah's case was an exceptional divine intervention in the bible. As yours is also going to be. Now, people have in the past bluntly refused to bow to the very powerful hands of death. They have either postponed or totally cancelled the experience. Yes, it is appointed unto man to die, but what we are saying here is that Christians should not die untimely, suddenly, shamefully and without fulfilling all that God has for them. That is it!



Even when God told Hezekiah that he should prepare to die, the man 'refused.' Wow! Truly, there is nothing your relationship with God cannot achieve. With God all things are possible! Yes, you can refuse to die. The king was very sick and Prophet Isaiah was sent to go and deliver the death bomb to him, but before the man of God would leave the palace, within minutes, God sent him back to go and cancel the first message, "tell him that he will not die again!" My God! As you read this message, I say that you will not die now! There are people that God cannot ignore in this life. True! You are coming out of that situation in the mighty name of Jesus! Let's just read the story. It is very interesting:

"About that time Hezekiah became deathly ill, and the prophet Isaiah son of Amoz went to visit him. He gave the king this message: 'this is what the LORD says: Set your affairs in order, for you are going to die. You will not recover from this illness.' When Hezekiah heard this, he turned his face to the wall and prayed to the LORD, 'Remember, O LORD, how I have always tried to be faithful to you and do what is pleasing in your sight.' Then he broke down and wept bitterly. But before Isaiah had left the middle courtyard, this message came to him from the LORD: GO BACK to Hezekiah…” 2 Kings 20:1-10. Wow!



This man was able to change this 'death bomb' because of his consistent and total relationship with God. Even when he took over from a wicked and ungodly predecessor at a young age of 25, he made the decision to totally follow the God of Israel wholeheartedly. He also sanitized Israel of satanic worship, re-opened the temple, encouraged the priest, pursued justice and fought for God and Israel. Now, tell me why God would not change the impossible because of him? Sure, your relationship with God is always like a deposit that you will readily, without fail, draw from at the time of need or emergency. This man, through his faithfulness and prayer forced God to add more years to his time and also, more importantly, received a son succeed him. God is adding more years to you today. He is healing you. He will also give you those very important things you have been waiting for. Yes, He honors those who honor Him. We shall not die like the heathen and the ungodly. We shall spend our full years in good health, fulfillment, in peace and prosperity. Get up now! Share this message with others. Till next week, God bless!

