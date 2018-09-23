Late Ras Kimono's Wife Efe Kimono, Dead

Barely a month after the dub master Ras Kimono was buried, his wife Efe Kimono died this morning according to family sources.

According to Channels Television, Efe who reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday was said to have attended a family function on Saturday.

It was reported that she started complaining of ill health and was rushed to the hospital. She reportedly died on the way to get medical attention.

Okedi was also Kimono’s manager and a member of his band while he was alive.

Her death comes three months after the ‘Rhumba Stylee’ singer died on June 10 in a Lagos hospital. Okedi was the third wife of the music legend.