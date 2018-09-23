TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 23 September 2018 12:50 CET

Osun Election Result Update: Senator Ademola Adeleke Leading Other Candidates

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is leading the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola in the total number of votes scored in the results announced so far.

Out of the results of the 15 local government areas announced so far, Adeleke polled 126,475 votes while Oyetola trails him with 110,775 votes.

The results of the remaining local governments are being read but supporters of the PDP candidate have claimed victory and are celebrating in front of the INEC office in Osogbo where the results are being announced.

Below is the result collated from some Local Governments of Osun State;

LOCAL GOVT AREAS ADP APC PDP SDP
AYEDAADE 1654 10861 10836 2967
AYEDIRE 166 5474 5133 2396
ATAKUMOSA EAST 629 7073 5218 2140
ATAKUMOSA WEST 718 5019 5401 1570
BOLUWADURO 858 3843 3779 1766
BORIPE 1137 11655 6892 2730
EDE NORTH 758 7025 18745 1380
EDE SOUTH 357 4512 16693 855
EGBEDORE 636 7354 7231 2367
EJIGBO 592 14779 11116 4803
IFE CENTRAL 1053 6957 3200 20494
IFE EAST 2447 1823 12045
IFE NORT H 745 6527 5846 5158
IFE SOUTH 561 7223 4872 6151
IFEDAYO 176 3182 3374 1377
IFELODUN 2834 9882 12269 1970
ILA 183 8403 8241 3134
ILESHA EAST 1275 9790 8244 3720
llESHA WEST 2363 7251 8286 2408
IREPODUN 2564 6517 8058 4856
IREWOLE 1915 10049 13848 1142
ISOKAN 682 7297 9048 3460
IWO 16125 7644 6122 4153
OBOKUN 663 7229 10869 1907
ODO OTIN 1112 9996 9879 2941
OLAOLUWA 2194 5025 4026 2104
OLORUNDA 1409 16254 9850 7061
ORIADE 1124 9778 10109 2265
OROLU 338 5442 7776 2043
OSOGBO - - - -
TOTAL VOTES 44,921 224,488 236,784 111,363


"No matter how sweet or bitter the world becomes, man must always be in control of his mind"
By: Amando

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists