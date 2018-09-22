Theatre Commander Charges Troops To Redouble Their Efforts in the War Against Insurgency

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command Headquarters Maiduguri, Major General Abba Dikko has charged troops to redouble their efforts in the fight against Boko haram terrorists yesterday at Monguno, Borno State,.

Addressing troops of Sector 3 conducting Operation LAST HOLD within the theater, he said that success recorded during the counter attack in Damasak town on 145 Battalion where Boko haram terrorists were mercilessly dealt with and their equipments recovered in their attempt to attack 145 Battalion was a great achievement.

General Dikko however charged the troops to be more committed and proactive in their operations.

He also assured the troops that he will organise in-theater training for troops that will be deployed to the Sector to support the ongoing operations.

The Theatre Commander further disclosed that troops of Rapid Development Force (RDF) will soon arrive Kinnasara Cantonment Mongono for deployment.

In his remarks, the Acting Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Uwem Bassey, thanked the Theatre Commander for the visit and assured him that, the successes recorded in Damasak has gingered troops of the Sector to achieve more.

He also promised that, the Sector will continue to maintain high level performance in the fight against the insurgents BokoHaram, being on high spirit and fight professionalism which the Nigerian Army is known for.