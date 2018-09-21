I will Seek Special Status for Obafemi Owode If Elected- Ogun State ADC Assembly Aspirant

A member of African Democratic Congress, ADC; Prince Obadeyi Luqmon Omotayo, popularly called POLO has promised to seek special infrastructural development status for Obafemi Owode Constituency in line with ADC governorship aspirant, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, GNI’s agenda on border towns development if elected to represent them.

The philanthropist and religious scholar turned politician made the promise while submitting his expression of interest and nomination form for Ogun State House of Assembly, Obafemi Owode Constituency seat in next year’s general elections at the ADC secretariat in Abeokuta earlier today.

Mrs Olayemi Obadeyi; Prince Obadeyi Luqmon Omotayo,House Of Assembly Aspirant ;Chief Mrs Adegoke,ADC Women leader; Mr Adigun Adebayo,ADC Ofada Ward Chairman,During Prince Obadeyi Nomination Form Submission At Ogun State ADC Secretariat

The Lagos State University graduate of Public Administration, further add, “though our primary responsibility is to give adequate representation to our people and better interaction as well as carry out our appropriation and oversight of the same funds appropriated for the executive but being an indigene and having spent most of my life in Mowe,I can conclude that towns like Arepo ,Asese,Owode, Pakuro, Olowotedo, Mowe, Orunkole, Ofada, Arigbabowo, Obafe, Adesan, Loburo, Alekun, Ayanmo, Kajola among others deserves special developmental status as these towns can improve the fortune of the state if properly harnessed which am very desirous of achieving if giving the mandate”

In receiving Prince Obadeyi and his team, the party State women leader, Chief Mrs Adegoke encourage all aspirants to continue evangelizing the party programs to electorates, as ADC promises to provide a level playing field for all aspirants .”

Prince Obadeyi then urges residents of Obafemi Owode Local Government to be active politically by supporting and joining African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the party is built on Transparency, Prudency, Accountability, Humility, De-Tribalised, Due- Process and is open for anybody especially the youths.