General News | 20 September 2018 16:54 CET

Lagos Governoship Election: Ambode Consults With President Buhari

By The Nigerian Voice

In a last minute attempt to secure second term ticket, the governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, is currently in a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ambode who wore blue agbada with matching cap, walked into the presidential villa at about 2:45pm. The outcome of the meeting is expected to dounce the tension wrapping around Lagos State governorship candidacy for 2019 elections.


