Alleged exam malpractice: Buhari stops IGP from inviting Senator Adeleke

President Muhammadu Buhari has stopped the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, from inviting the Osun Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke.

A source from the Presidency who pleaded anonymity confirmed this development to journalists on Wednesday.

The Police had earlier today invited Senator Adeleke to appear at its headquarters to answer questions bordering on allegations of Examination Malpractice, Criminal Conspiracy, Personation, Breach of Duty, Aiding and Abetting against him.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood, had in a statement summoned Adeleke and four others namely; Mr. Sikiru Adeleke, Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore LGA, Osun State), Mr. Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (School Staff responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO), Mr. Dare Olutope (School Teacher who facilitated the commission of the crime) to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja immediately for arraignment in court.

According to the source, Buhari ordered that Adeleke should not be invited until after Saturday's election.

The Senator will on Saturday battle with Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Moshood Adeoti of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Fatai Akinbade of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).