APC Governorship Hopeful, Blast Delta Governor Over Allege Deceit

As political activities gathers weight ahead of the 2019 general elections, a former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) whose administration was described as the most vibrant and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship hopeful, Victor Ochei, has lashed out on the sitting governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to stop deceiving Deltans.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of party faithful in Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency in Asaba, Ochei, challenged Okowa, to show what he has done since he assumed office in May 29, 2015, stating that the Okowa-led administration has continued to peddle lies.

“How much did you meet when you assumed office as governor? We are informed and we know what we are saying. I challenge Okowa to a debate on the affairs of Delta State. Let Okowa come forth and declare how much he met in Delta State coffers when he assumed office.

“I was a Speaker in this state and we passed budgets and I can tell you what we have in the books. He should stop bamboozling Deltans about debts. Take a look at Asaba, the state capital and the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency and draw your conclusions about the Okowa-led PDP government.

“It doesn’t take donkey years to bring transformation in a state like Delta, if you know what to do. I left my imprints at the Delta State House of Assembly in the three years of my speakership. Make me governor and in two years, if you don’t see significant transformation across the state, write me off”.

On the party’s primaries, Ochei opted for direct primaries and called out other aspirants to endorse it as it prepares the party ahead of the 2019 general elections, noting that the fear of insecurity as spread in some quarters was irrelevant.