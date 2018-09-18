TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC News | 18 September 2018 16:11 CET

Buhari in Osogbo for APC Mega Rally

By The Nigerian Voice

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, to participate in the mega rally organised in support of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, ahead of Saturday’s election.

The personal assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, shared the news on his Twitter handle, @bashirahmaad.

He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari is in Osogbo, the State of Osun for the mega rally to canvass support for the APC’s governorship candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.”


