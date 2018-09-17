Pastor Adeboye Denies Any Intervention In Tinunbu - Ambode Rift

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, denied having a telephone conversation with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, about the second term ambition of the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

In a disclaimer shared on his verified Twitter handle and Facebook page, it was stated that Pastor Adeboye “has not and would not be involved in inter /intraparty politics in Nigeria and anywhere RCCG is present across the world.”

But Adeboye urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards and exercise their civic duty.

“Pastor E.A Adeboye advises all well-meaning Nigerians just like him to get their PVCs and exercise their civic duty.”

A report on Saturday alleged that Adeboye had, in a telephone conversation with Tinubu, appealed to him to support Ambode’s second term ambition.

There had allegedly been a falling out between Ambode and Tinubu, which has led to the emergence of other aspirants on the platform of the APC in Lagos State.

