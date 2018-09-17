Linda Ikeji Gives Birth To A Baby Boy "J" In America

Nigerian news carrier blogger, writer, entrepreneur and former model, Linda Ikeji, has given birth to a baby boy in a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

The blogger, whose pregnancy has made headlines in the past months and generated a lot of interest, broke the exhilarating news of the birth of the baby boy herself on her @officiallindaikeji Instagram account on Monday morning.

She wrote: “Oh dear Lord, I am a mum. Baby J is here! . He was born today 17th September. This is so surreal . Thank you guys so much for the love through this journey and thanks for all the well wishes. Love you guys!

The Nigerian Voice Team Congratulates Linda and Warmly welcomes Baby J