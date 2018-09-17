NEMA Establishes 12 Emergency Centers in 12 Worst Hit States

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Mustapha Maihaja, has inaugurated five Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) to facilitate prompt search and rescue operations as well as humanitarian supports in the 12 states worst affected by flooding.

The Head, Media and Public relations, Mr. Sani Datti, in a statement on Sunday, listed the five Emergency Operation Centres with eight personnel each.

Datti said the centres include: EOC “A” is to cover Niger and Kwara states; EOC “B” is to cover Kogi and Edo states; EOC “C” is to cover Benue, Taraba and Adamawa states; EOC “D” is to cover Anambra and Delta states while EOC “E” will cover Rivers and Bayelsa states.

According to him, Emergency Response Centres will be responsible for planning, organizing, directing and supervising deployment of resources with the affected state governments and local authorities and communities.

“The primary objective is to localize the responses and expedite intervention to save lives and facilitate quick recovery.

“At command centre in Abuja, the Director General of NEMA and other chief executives will be responsible for the formulating of policy and operational guidelines for the conduct of emergency operation in all the worst affected states,” he said.

The NEMA Spokesperson said the centres operations are to commence immediately while expecting them to utilize the facilities and personnel of the agency’s zonal and operation offices and other critical stakeholders.