Kemi Adeosun Flies Back to England after resignation

Former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has returned to London 24 hours after announcing that she had resigned her post.

The minister arrived London Saturday afternoon to be with her mum, children and family.

The shock announcement set off speculation that Adeosun had been forced to step down by some people in government against her will.

But she said her resignation was her decision, dismissing reports she was forced to quit the government.

” I have, today, become privy to the findings of the investigation into the allegation made in an online medium that the Certificate of Exemption from National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) that I had presented was not genuine. This has come as a shock to me and I believe that in line with this administration’s focus on integrity, I must do the honourable thing and resign, she wrote in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

” Her resignation was designed to “cause a positive shock” said a source close to the former Minister.

” I am glad that she followed the right path, she always said the outcome of investigation into the NYSC certificate given to her would determine the next steps.”

“The report came out and the minute she saw it, she took the decision to resign. “You only do that if indeed you are imbibed the ethos that you are here to serve, the source said Saturday morning.