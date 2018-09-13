WAEC PRESS STATEMENT on Alleged Question Leakage

The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has been drawn to the activities of fraudsters that is capable of jeopardizing the performance of gullible candidates in the ongoing WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2018-Second Series in Nigeria.

The Council have observed with dismay that past questions were being posted via WhatsApp and criminal websites by fraudulent individuals, which they claim are that of yet to be written papers.

For instance, the question paper for Principles of Cost Accounting that was written in Sierra Leone and The Gambia today are been circulated by these criminally-minded elements for candidates in Nigeria as Financial Accounting, the paper slated for tomorrow.

The success of our candidates is our major concern and the Council wishes to advise all candidates not to fall prey to these fraudsters but rather concentrate on their studies.

Signed:

Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu, anipr

Head, Public Affairs

WAEC Nigeria

September 12, 2018