Abuja: Man Protests Hardship By Climbing A Telecom Mast (Video)

A man climbed a telecommunication mast in Abuja this afternoon, allegedly insisting that he will not come down unless President Buhari resigns as the President of Nigeria. The security agents are at the foot of the mast negotiating with him to come down as his demands will be dialogued. As at time of filling this report, the drama is still unfolding.

It was learnt that the climber came in company of two other persons who have been arrested by the security agents.