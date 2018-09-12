2019: APC Adopts Buhari as Sole Candidate for 2019 presidential election

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Maimala Buni, Tuesday in Abuja, said the party had adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as its sole candidate for 2019 presidential election.

Answering questions from journalists at the State House, the APC national secretary, however, said any other member interested in the presidential race was free to pick the nomination form.

He emphasised however, that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party had already endorsed the candidature of the president.

He said: “Once the National executive Committee of the party passes a vote of confidence on the president, that president stands accepted because the NEC is the highest organ of the party and it met to take the decision, where every interest was represented.

“So the National Executive Committee of the APC has passed a vote of confidence on our President and that means every APC member has endorsed him.”

He also said situation was not exceptional, pointing out that it is the same standard that is obtainable in advanced democracies.

“In advance democracy, ones the NEC of a party passes vote of confidence on the President, nobody contest against the President. The President has been accepted,” he added.

He also said the president would be given the choice of first refusal adding that having accepted the nomination form, it means that he is the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s election.