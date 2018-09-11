Borno State Governorship Aspirants Shoots up to 19

As at Tuesday this week, the governorship aspirants jostling for Borno state governorship election or primaries shut to 19 from 14 when others aspirants indicated interest to join the race over the weekend.

By Friday last week it was 14 candidates on the plum job. However, the number has increased and probably will increase more before the governorship primary is held.

This is the first time in the political history of Borno State that such is happening. Political analysts and political observers think that the situation is alarming with the emerging peace in the state.

It is believed that most of the aspirants did bit assist or support either the state government or IDPs through out the Boko Haram insurgency period in the past 9-10 years, but are today aspiring to govern the state and the people of Borno.

The current contenders are a serving ambassador Ahned baba Jidda, a former SSG to the Borno state Government, former PDP Governorship aspirant, Gambo Lawan, serving State Commissioner of Reconstructions, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, RRR who is also former Rector , Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri and a university Don, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum , former PDP Governorship Candidate, Matawalli Kashim Ibrahim Imam, junior brother to the serving Deputy Governor and a Federal Director, Idris Mamman Durkwa , former Deputy Governor, Borno state, Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal.

Others are Babagana Tijani Banki, former Bama LGC Chairman and House of Representatives member, former State Commissioner Water Resources Borno state and younger brother of the immediate past state Governor , Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, SAS in the person of Mai Modu Sheriff Galadima and Engineer Ali Gumbo Mana former Head of Service.

It is comfirmed today 11th September 2018 that 19 Gubernatorial Aspirants from Borno State have purchased APC Nomination Form and Expression of Interest at the APC National Secretariat Abuja.

Below is the list of Borno State APC Governorship candidates

1- Umar Alkali Nasko

2- Hon.Abba Jato

3- Sen Abba Aji

4- Atom

5- Hon. Mohammed Makinta

6- Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Quality)

7- Hon.Matawalli Kashim Ibrahim Imam

8- Amb. Baba Ahmed Jidda

9- Idris Mamman Durkwa

10- Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum

11- Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan

12- Adamu Lawan Zaufanjinba

13- Adamu Yuguda Dibal

14- Sen. Abubakar Kyari

15- Sen. Baba Kaka Garbai

16- Hon. Babagana Tijjani Banki

17- Hon.Mai Sheriff Galadima

18- Alhaji Gambo Lawan

19- Engr Ali Gambo Maina