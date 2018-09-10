TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Politics | 10 September 2018 21:02 CET

Former IG, Abba Ventures Into Politics - picks senatorial forms

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Former Inspector General of Police, Suleiman Abba, has joined the race for the All Progressives Congress ticket for the Jigawa State central senatorial district.

Abba picked his nomination and expression of interest forms at the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja, on Monday.

He told newsmen that he was in the race to bring quality representation for his constituents and contribute meaningfully to national development.


Enquire not what boils in another's pot.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists