UNIOSUN receives NUC approval for 23 new courses

Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has received the approval of the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) to commence and offer 23 additional undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the university.

The Nigerian Voice confirmed that the letter of approval from the NUC Executive Secretary Professor Abubakar Rasheed was received by the Vice Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Professor Labode Popoola.

The breakdown of the newly approved courses across board includes nine undergraduate programmes, eight Masters degree and six Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes.

The newly approved programmes are: B.A Philosophy, B.A Islamic studies, B.A Arabic Language and Literature, B.A Theatre Arts, B.A Yoruba, B.A Tourism studies, BSc Food Science and Technology, BSc Building Engineering, BSc Estate Management, M.Sc. Accounting and M.Sc. Finance.

Others are M.Sc. Business Administration, MBA Business Administration, Master degree in Engineering, M.Sc. Applied Mathematics, M.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning, M.Sc. Physics, PhD Civil Engineering, PhD Mathematics, PhD Accounting, PhD Finance, PhD Business Administration and PhD Physics.

Meanwhile, UNIOSUN currently runs 47 undergraduate programmes and 13 postgraduate programmes. All the programmes have NUC accreditation and approval.

The new approval brings the total of undergraduate programmes in the university to 56, while the postgraduate programmes now totalled of 27.

Professor Popoola while expressing his joy was full of praises to God, and the entire staff of the university for the success recorded following the recent NUC resource verification of these newly approved programmes in March of this year.

His words, “the news of our outstanding performance in the recently concluded resource verification of twenty three new programmes by the National Universities Commission is indeed so gratifying and reassuring."

"It's amazing how we continue to achieve so much within our context of resource paucity. We shall continue to work with our dedicated and winning team in the task of rebuilding and repositioning our university for even greater achievements."

"We certainly do not take the staunch backing of our governing council, management and staff for granted”, Professor Popoola said.

The Senior officers and other staff members while expressing their joy commended the dynamic and purposeful leadership of Vice Chancellor.

This newly approved programmes is the biggest expansion of academic programmes since the inception of the university in 2007.

Professor Popoola told The Nigerian Voice that the new programmes will increase academic spaces by expanding opportunities for teeming number of youths of Osun origin and many others across Nigeria who are desirous of university education.