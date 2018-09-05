Group purchases N45.5m presidential form for Buhari

A group has purchased the presidential form of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for President Muhammadu Buhari. The party has set the pprice of the form at N45.5 million, which means that only then reach can afford to contest for the presidency under the APC platform.

Members of the group under the aegis of Nigeria Consolidation Ambassador Network were received by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, at the party's national secretariat, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

National coordinator of the group, Sunnisi Musa, said President Buhari certainly did not have the cash but that he has enough goodwill which members of the group were at the APC Secretariat to prove

Bashir Ahmad

✔ @BashirAhmaad

While President @ MBuhari is far in China, a group of good Nigerians bought expression of interest form and nomination form for him. # PMB 2.0

8:03 AM – Sep 5, 2018 · Beijing, People’s Republic of China

Their action comes barely 24-hours after the APC formally announced dates for its primaries as well as fees for forms for various political positions in the party.

The presidential primary is scheduled to hold on September 20 while governorship primaries will be conducted on September 25.

According to the timetable, members of the party aspiring to contest for the presidency are to pay N40m and N5m for the nomination and expression of interest forms respectively.

Similarly, governorship aspirants will pay N22.5m for the forms while the those vying for the Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly seats are to purchase the forms for N7m, N3.85m, and N850,000 respectively.

