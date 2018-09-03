PDP Ticket: Senator David Mark joins presidential race ahead of 2019 Elections

Former Senate President, David Alechenu Bonaventure Mark, will tomorrow, September 4, pick his presidential interest and nomination forms ahead of the 2019 presidential elections.

Mark, also knowns as ”the Okpokpowulu K’Idoma” will contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mark will be joining his predecessor, Bukola Saraki, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar and others to battle for the PDP presidential ticket.

James Oche, national coordinator of Doo2Door for David Mark, said his principal, after a nationwide consultation has decided to join the presidential race to salvage the entity called Nigeria from a total collapse.

“Yes, the last man standing has arrived. He would be picking his forms on Tuesday. It is time to save Nigeria from collapse,” Oche told our reporter on Monday.