General News | 3 September 2018 13:51 CET

Photo Report: President Buhari Meets With senior officials of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation(CCECC) & the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC)

By The Nigerian Voice

President Buhari yesterday in Beijing, China met with senior officials of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation(CCECC) & the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC). The President was accompanied by Transport Minister Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi & Amb to China Baba Ahmed Jidda







whatever u do,be sure of it,,learn d form but do it in own way,,dont be afraid
By: abukhabbab

