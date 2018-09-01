Fulani herdsmen kill over 50 security operatives in Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, disclosed that about 50 security operatives including men of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), and the Police among others have been killed in the last eight months as a result of Fulani herdsmen attacks in the state.

The governor disclosed this while speaking at Chihichan, Mbakume in Gwer-East local government area during the burial of late David Upuu, elder brother to the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs, Mr. Boniface Nyaakor.

He stated that attacks on Benue communities by militia herdsmen had only subsided due to the presence of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) noting that “some other security agents were killed recently by the marauders”.

“From January to August 2018, close to 50 security operatives had fallen prey to activities of militia herdsmen and only recently, some other security agents were killed by the marauders”.

Governor Ortom stated that indigenes of Benue conniving with enemies of the state to execute clandestine agenda will always be put to shame.

He added that those plotting evil against his administration would always come behind, saying that prayers from the church had helped in saving democracy from its enemies in the state.

While condoling the bereaved family over the unfortunate incidence, Governor Ortom prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

