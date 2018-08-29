ICCA/UMUNNA congratulates Regina Pacis Model School on winning 2018 Technovation World Pitch competition

Toronto August 27, 2018: The Igbo Canadian Community Association (ICCA/Umunna) have congratulated the Regina Pacis Model School in Onitsha, Anambra State for winning the 2018 Technovation World Pitch competition in Silicon Valley, USA, describing the feat not only puts the institution on a global stage but shows that Nigerian students can stand shoulder to shoulder with their contemporaries among nations and surpass them.

In a Congratulatory Letter written to the proprietor of the school, Most Rev. Val Okeke, by the President of ICCA/Umunna, Chief Ugochukwu Okoro, ICCA/UMUNNA said the accomplishment coming at this time is well deserved and will go a long way in inspiring many students from across the world especially in the South East region to make resounding exploits in various fields in science, technology, medicine, agriculture and so on.

Okoro said that ICCA/UMUNNA, “ Like all Nigerians, Africans and Igbos, we are highly proud of this achievement recorded by the team comprising of our shining stars namely; Promise Nnalue, Jessica Osita, Nwabuaku Ossai, Adaeze Onuigbo, Vivian Okoye and led by Uchenna Onwuamaegbu Ugwu, to become the winners over participants from 112 countries that took part in the challenge along with the12 that were invited to the Silicon Valley.”

Okoro went on to emphasis that the achievement recorded especially in the technological field shows the huge potentials in the younger Igbo generation.

“In a fast changing technologically driven world, the FD Detector App designed by this wonderful team to tackle the recurring problem of unwholesome pharmaceutical products in Nigeria by leveraging on a drug’s barcode to verify its authenticity and expiry date is commendable and worthy of celebrating as it showcases the intellectual ingenuity, dexterity and profound hope in our younger Igbo generation.

“This feat not only puts Regina Pacis Secondary School on a global stage but shows that Nigerian students can stand shoulder to shoulder with their contemporaries among nations and surpass them.”

While expressing gratitude to the staff and management of the school for what they were doing at the school, Okoro assured the ICCA/UMUNNA will be looking forward to partnership with the institution to sustain the educational standard reached.

“We will like to offer our warm salute and special gratitude to the staff and management of Regina Pacis for a job well done and believe that witnessing your institution being the best at such a grand competition in the world will give you an assurance that you are doing a good job and serve as an enigma for you to do more.

As an organization that has the interest of Ndigbo all over the world, we will be communicating with your institution to know areas where the ICCA/UMUNNA and Regina Pacis can develop a partnership to support this good work you are doing in the area of education”