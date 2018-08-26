SARS operative kills poly student in Osun

A polytechnic student in Osun State, Tunde Nafiu has been shot dead by a policeman attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad operative in Iwo, Osun State.

The incident led to a violent riot in the town and the Police Area Command headquarters in Iwo and several vehicles were destroyed by angry youths.

Eyewitnesses account revealed that the SARS operative shot the 30-year-old student at Agboigboro area over an argument.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Fimihan Adeoye said the policeman has been arrested and detained in Osogbo, the state capital.

The police boss visited the family of the late student and assured them that the SARS operative would face the full wrath of the law.

When he visited the scene, CP Adeoye advised people to conduct themselves peacefully and lawfully even when showing their grievances.

Meanwhile, 31 persons have been arrested in the community over the violent riot in which properties including police vehicles and building were destroyed.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Folasade Odoro confirmed this to The Nigerian Voice.

The PPRO said, "they torched the buildings housing the offices and residence of the Area Commander as well as three patrol vans and two other vehicles belonging to the officers of the Area Command."

"The Police exercised serious restraint in order to prevent further loss of lives. However the hoodlums were eventually dispersed while 31 of them were arrested and undergoing interrogation."

"The situation has been brought under control while people are going about their lawful businesses", Odoro said