Leaked Document: APC accuses INEC For Leaking Private Letter To The Media

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of consistently leaking its letters to the commission, to the media, the latest being the congresses elective holding next month.

APC had written INEC proposing to hold its governorship primary election on September 24. Saturday September 8 was to feature a nationwide congress to elect delegates to the national convention (presidential); Saturday September 19 for national convention to elect the party’s presidential candidate and for House of Representatives candidates; Thursday September 20 to pick senatorial candidates; Monday September 24 to pick governorship candidates and Saturday September 29 for House of Assembly candidates.

“Please be advised that our party has scheduled to hold its congresses and primary elections for the nomination of candidates in respect of the 2019 election,” Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party, had written in the letter, dated August 17.

“This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of section 85 of the electoral act 2010 as amended. Kindly arrange your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly. While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”

The letter was leaked to the media, and the APC believes it was INEC rather than the party behind the act.

“Our attention has been drawn to a leaked letter the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole wrote to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu informing the Commission of the schedule of the Congresses and Primaries to elect Party candidates for the 2019 General Elections,” Yekini Nabena, its acting National Publicity Secretary, said on Friday.

“These leaks of our sensitive and confidential correspondence to INEC is becoming commonplace and totally unacceptable. We strongly request that INEC looks into its internal handling of official correspondence and put a stop to these leaks.”

Nabena added that while the leaked formal notification to INEC has been done by the APC pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended), the general public particularly the media “are advised to wait for an official announcement from the party as the leaked dates are subject to changes, if necessary”.