Chief Of Army Staff Pays Tribute To Sick And Wounded Soldiers In The North East.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has paid tributes to sick and wounded in action soldiers on admission at 7th Division Medical Services and Hospital (DMSH) for their gallantry in the fight against insurgency in North East, describing them as heroes of peace.

The COAS who was represented by the Corps Commander Medical, Major General Ikechukwu Okeke made this commendation in Maiduguri Borno State, during this year"s Sallah celebration with the sick and wounded soldiers.

Colonel Kingsley Samuel, the DDAPR, 7th Divisiin Nigerian Army, Maiduguri Friday said he also commended the troops for their gallantry displayed in the face of the enemies of the Nigerian nation and assured them of the Nigerian Army"s determination to provide all medical support needed for quick recuperation .

Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting Commander 7th Division Medical Services and Hospital (DMSH) Col Samuel Adama stated that, the sit out is to show love and affection to the wounded, adding that Eid-El-Kabir celebration is a period of compassion and resilience towards achieving lasting peace in the region and the nation.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai and other commanders for their support to the hospital.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu in his remarks, described the wounded as heroes and ambassadors of peace in Nigeria, pointed out that the sacrifice they made cannot be quantified.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion include the Commander 57th Division Signals, Brigadier General Adesina and Principal Staff Officers of the Division, family and well wishers of the wounded soldiers.