EID-EL-KABIR SALLAH: Borno Police Restricts Movement on Sallah Day

In view of the forthcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebration slated for 21st August, 2018, the Borno State Police Command has expressed its commitment to ensure a hitch free Sallah celebration.

A statement issued Monday by the PPRO, DSP Edet Okon said: "In pursuance therefore, residents of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area are hereby informed that there will be restriction of Vehicular Movement.

" The restriction will affect all Motor Vehicles, Tricycles, Bicycles, Horses, Donkeys, Wheelbarrows, Camels etc. Duration will be discussed in due course.

" Worshippers are therefore advised to pray at praying grounds nearest to their homes. They are equally advised to arrive early at their respective praying grounds for security screening to avoid eleventh hour rush/stampede.

" It is pertinent to state that no bags, weapons or sharp objects of any kind will be allowed into the praying grounds.

"Parents/Guardians are reminded to be mindful of their children/wards at the praying grounds to avoid incidents of missing persons.

" Worshippers are by this notice advised to cooperate with security personnel/operatives deployed for their protection at the various praying grounds.

"While wishing the Moslem faithfuls a happy Eid-El-Kabir, the command urges members of the public to continue to be security conscious and to report all suspicious persons, activities or objects to the police or other security agencies."