Third Mainland Bridge to be temporarily shut for four days: Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be temporarily shut for four days.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Sunday by the Lagos State Deputy Director, Public Affairs Ministry Of Works and Infrastructure, Sina Thorpe.

The shut down will start from midnight of August 23 to midnight of August 26, 2018. It is to allow investigative Maintenance Test to be carried out on the Bridge.

The State's Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Ade Akinsanya said the decision was taken after due consultation with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

According to him, the four-day closure will enable the contractors to assess the true state of the bridge after works would commence on the bridge by the end of the year or early in 2019.

“The Third Mainland Bridge which was opened about 30 years ago by the then military government has had haphazard maintenance and repairs in the past which the present Federal Government is committed to correct by carrying out proper and continuous maintenance and repairs on it,” Akinsanya said.

The State Government has therefore appealed for the cooperation, support and understanding of all motorists and residents during the period which the bridge will be closed.

The traffic management agencies including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Police, among others, have been mandated by the state government to ensure smooth flow of traffic on all the other alternative roads to ensure free flow of traffic.

