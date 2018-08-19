I Shall Not Die

A child of God is not supposed to die anyhow. When you walk in the knowledge of a functional covenant with God nothing is permitted to take away your life prematurely. Nothing! Be it disease, demonic power, evil, hardship, or whatever. Nothing and I mean absolutely nothing is permitted to terminate your life before fully fulfilling God's program. Everybody has an assignment(s) that brought them into the world. God cannot just waste His time and resources making a wonderful creature like you. Also look at all the things put into the process of bringing you into this world - your parents coming together, your miraculous formation in the womb and birth, your growth, etc. Millions do not survive these stages, but you did! This clearly shows that there is a definite divine plan for your life. True!

Now, also look at all you've been through in life. Almost everybody has some painful stories to tell. Some have theirs characterised with protracted pains, bumps of life, calamities, disappointments and regrets that though they are now successful, they still shed tears each time they remember what they have been through. Even presidents, business moguls, kings, celebrities, men of God are all in this category. So, you may not be wrong to describe this world as generally unkind. Once you are born, the world begins to unleash its unkindness on you. Yet, in all these, an unseen hand kept you alive and going! I remember preaching like this many years ago and a very wealthy man in Lagos, with tears, sat me down and began to tell me all he went through in life and how God's grace has miraculously kept him. Yes, God has a purpose for your life.

When you eventually discover and walk in the knowledge of God's will for your life it automatically makes it impossible for your life or your mission on earth to be truncated. When you locate and obediently function in your divine place, nothing; no sickness, no situation and nobody is permitted to eliminate you before your exit time. The Psalmist understood this very well when he said, "I will not die, but I will live to tell what the LORD has done." Psalm 118:17. Yes, it is only the living that can praise God or give testimonies. Your staying alive after all those tough times, near-death situations will certainly bring glory to God.

But like the Psalmist, you must refuse to die before your time. You must insist that the will of God be fully executed in your life. This is the only way His name will be glorified. When you die before prematurely through the various means we had earlier enumerated please don't ever delude yourself that the will of God had been done. No way! I have problem with many statements that I see on obituaries today. Most proclaim the submission to the will of God, when actually the death was caused by Satan or carelessness or disobedience or lack of knowledge. Even Christians, unfortunately also die this way. True!

But, you are fortunate to be reading this message now. You can refuse to die prematurely. You can refuse to die through that sickness, through that demonic attack, through that difficulty. Yes, you can! The choice is absolutely yours. The Psalmist said that he shall not die but live to proclaim the goodness of God. It was declaration. I free you from those clutches of death now in the mighty name of Jesus! God said that we will live out our years in good health and in prosperity and nothing can change this. We shall go deeper into this message next week. God bless you!

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of the book 'Power of Midnight Prayer'. Website: http://www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo E-mail: [email protected] Tel: 08037113283